Local nonprofit receives $20,000 grant

Money will benefit students throughout the Central Coast

– People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received an award of $20,000 from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County’s Women’s Legacy Fund. This funding will benefit PSHH’s onsite education program: Camino Scholars.

Camino Scholars currently serves over 500 students per year at its eleven onsite learning centers. As evidenced by standardized test scores, the curriculum significantly improves math and literacy skills and accompanies students on the path of lifelong learning. The program also helps prepare high school and university students with specialized tutoring, college application assistance, financial aid navigation, career exploration workshops, university campus visits, and mentorship.

“We cannot thank the Community Foundation enough for their continued support,” said Joanna Dominguez, PSHH director of education. “With this incredible gift, our students will continue to have the resources and mentorship to build a strong foundation for their futures.”

A nationally recognized education program, Camino Scholars has been serving hundreds of students this past year in an in-person format with a hybrid learning curriculum option. During this time, students have shown marked gains in their reading skills and advancements in math – in some cases, improving by over 60-percent. Students have benefitted from small learning cohorts, supported by in-person instruction personalized to their individual needs, at specially developed Academic Support Centers.

This Community Foundation grant was provided through the Women’s Legacy Fund, which was established in 2003 to strengthen women and girls’ physical, emotional, intellectual, and financial well-being. Since its inception, the fund has provided more than $300,000 in support of a broad spectrum of issues affecting women and girls in San Luis Obispo County, from basic needs and education to physical and mental health.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and Camino Scholars, visit pshhc.org.

