Local Olive Festival and Lavender Festival combine and reschedule events to Aug. 21-23 

–Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association has postponed several 2020 events in the Downtown City Park. Included in these events are the 17th Annual Paso Robles Olive Festival on May 2, 2020, and the 12th Annual Central Coast Lavender Festival on July 11, 2020.

Main Street’s Board of Directors has recently made the decision to combine the Central Coast Lavender Festival with the Paso Robles Olive Festival, and schedule this special event in late summer. Main Street, Lavender and Olive Festival committees, are excited to announce the new tentative date for our 2020 Olive & Lavender Festival — August 22, 2020. During this time of shelter-in-place, committees are working together to plan a fun-filled weekend of olive and lavender festivities, for all to enjoy.

In accordance with the City of Paso Robles and CDC guidelines: “All public events in the City of Paso Robles, are tentatively scheduled at this time; therefore, no events will be permitted until the City of Paso Robles receives revised guidelines from the CDC”. Paso Robles Main Street Association is working closely with the City of Paso Robles; therefore, if the tentative date changes, Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association will make an announcement via email, social media, and on its website.

“Our focus and priority is the safety and health of our attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees,” Main Street said in an announcement. “Unless you hear otherwise, mark your calendar for August 22, 2020! More event details are coming soon and we look forward to bringing everyone together for this fun-filled event!”

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor or having any questions concerning the event, please send inquiries to info@pasoroblesdowntown.org.

