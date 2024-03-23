Local olive oil farm wins five gold medals at world competition

– Richard and Myrna Meisler, founders of San Miguel Olive Farm, have announced that the farm has won five gold medals at the New York World Olive Oil Competition 2024, and the “Best of Show” award at the California State Fair earlier in March.

The awards position the Meislers among the world’s top olive oil producers.

The couple transitioned to olive farming in 2006 with no prior experience. Richard received advice in the late 1980s to invest in property along California’s Central Coast, leading them to the San Miguel Olive Farm site.

Through dedication and community support, the Meislers transformed their land into a thriving olive farm. The farm’s operations, from cultivating olive trees to hosting tours and tastings, reflect their diligence and acquired expertise.

San Miguel Olive Farm’s recognition stems from 18 years of hard work since the Meislers began their second career in their late 60s. Their journey exemplifies perseverance and passion.

“It is never too late to start anew and reach for gold,” Myrna Meisler said. The couple invites the public to visit the farm, experience their award-winning olive oils, and learn about its health benefits.

