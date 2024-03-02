Local oncology centers acquired by Sutter Health

Centers located in Templeton, San Luis Obispo

– Sutter Health has announced that it has purchased five GenesisCare radiation oncology centers. The radiation oncology centers are in Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Modesto, Santa Cruz, and Stockton.

“Sutter Health is committed to providing the highest quality care throughout the communities we serve,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “We know how important it is for specialty services like cancer care to be offered close to home so patients can stay on track with their treatments. Keeping continued cancer care accessible in these communities was a driving force for Sutter to acquire these care centers. We are excited for the promise these centers hold for existing patients and for those who may need this type of care in the future.”

The centers will benefit from Sutter Health’s not-for-profit, integrated system and its clinical best practices, additional cancer resources and technologies. Sutter Health is already a recognized leader in high-quality radiation oncology care accredited by national organizations, including the American Society for Radiation Oncology. Sutter Health has also identified future capital investments for the centers that initially include new radiation oncology equipment and technologies, as well as other patient care support services.

The majority of the existing GenesisCare team members will join Sutter in providing continuity of care, according to a press release.

“A growing aging population means more individuals will be diagnosed with cancer and potentially need radiation oncology care right where they live,” said Todd Smith, M.D., chief physician executive for Sutter Health. “These trends drive the need to expand clinical cancer expertise to support these communities. We look forward to our ongoing work with community providers who serve patients today, helping support a continuity of care for them, while looking at ways to bring more physicians to these areas so we can expand access to serve more people tomorrow.”

