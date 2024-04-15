Local poets collaborate with printmakers for exhibition

Exhibit will run May 3 through June 30

– Studios on the Park will present an art exhibition in collaboration with Central Coast Printmakers and local poets. Named “Poetic Prints,” the showcase will run from May 3 to June 30, at the Atrium Gallery.

Each artwork in the exhibition will be paired with the poem that served as its inspiration. Central Coast Printmakers curated a selection of their favorite poetry, with additional submissions from local writers.

The public is invited to a poetry reading scheduled for Sunday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, there will be a printmaking demonstration featuring Barbara and Rosey Rosenthal on Saturday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Opening receptions for the exhibition will take place on May 4 and June 1, both from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Poetic Prints” will be on display Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the exhibition is available at the following link: Poetic Prints Exhibition.

