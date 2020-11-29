Local police and CHP step up enforcement for the holiday weekend

–Local police and California Highway Patrol officers increased their enforcement efforts over the holiday weekend. The CHP’s “Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period” continues through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Already, 17 people have died in crashes since Wednesday night in California, and the CHP has made 521 arrests for DUI, CHP reports.

Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department were out on patrol over the weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Safety is paramount, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said San Luis Obispo Police Department Sergeant Jeff Booth. “We are all in this together and want everyone to be as safe as possible when they are out. One way to do that is by not driving impaired.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department wishes to remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI will pay a stiff price: an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police say.

