Local rabbi visits high school students

Rabbi Meir Gordon enriches PRHS holocaust memoir study

– Rabbi Meir Gordon from Chabad of Paso Robles recently visited Paso Robles High School to enrich the learning experience of Bearcat Sophomores studying Elie Wiesel’s Holocaust memoir, “Night.”

Aaron Cantrell, the students’ teacher, invited Rabbi Meir Gordon to share his insights on the topic, aiming to make the study more engaging.

During his visit last week, Rabbi Meir Gordon interacted with a couple of Cantrell’s classes, bringing the Nobel Prize-winning work to life with stories from his family’s history. The visit was deemed a great success.

Rabbi Meir Gordon expressed his anticipation for future opportunities, stating, “While we haven’t made any plans for next time, I look forward to presenting and sharing again when the next opportunity arises.”

For more information about Rabbi Meir Gordon’s work at Chabad of Paso Robles, visit www.ChabadPaso.com.

Share To Social Media