Local Realtors help 82 children in need with back-to-school shopping

–Realtors at RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate of Paso Robles held their 19th annual “Up with Kids” event at Target on Saturday. The event gives out school supplies, backpacks, and clothing to children in need in North County.

“We shopped for 82 kids this year,” said RE/MAX Parkside owner Pete Dakin.

“The Up With Kids Organizing Committee and all of RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate would like to say thank you to all of our volunteers and contributors both in volunteer hours in the lead up to and during the big event and those who contributed financially,” said Realtor Fred Bruen with RE/MAX Parkside. “Despite the pandemic, we all were able to significantly modify and perfectly execute a plan that was the smoothest ever and still safe for everyone.”

The company also hosted a drive-through backpack pick-up plan at Zurn Wilkins. “The Community Service Committee at Zurn, headed by Nathan Kimble, let us store backpacks at their facility, set up a great assembly line operation prior to the event to get the backpacks stuffed with school supplies and then set up a perfectly executed backpack drive-through pick-up,” said Bruen.

“Our families were able to first pick up their backpacks and then hustled straight to Target to get their shopping done within a limited amount of time.”

Target, for the 19th year in a row, opened its doors two hours prior to normal customer hours just to accommodate the group. “They had a great crew on hand working hard for us all,” said Bruen. Target also donated socks and school supplies to the cause.

“Special thanks to our perianal sponsors like Key Termite & Pest Control, K D Capital Mortgage, Simon Lobo of Oaks Independent Insurance and many others for their continued support,” Bruen said.

Nomination forms for the charitable event are sent out to service providers who assist in need families all year round. Agencies like Paso Robles Housing Authority, Salvation Army, ECHO, Singing Hands Children’s Choir, PRJUSD, Shandon Schools, Loaves & Fishes and others are given nomination forms. These agencies select families in need with children in our targeted age range of 5 through 12. Nominated kids are automatically in to receive a new backpack full of school supplies and $125 shopping spree at Target for new school clothes.

