Paso Robles News|Friday, September 22, 2023
Cindy Wittstrom releases memoir on bipolar illness 

Posted: 6:30 am, September 22, 2023 by News Staff
Cindy Wittstrom.

Cindy Wittstrom

– Cindy Wittstrom, a fourth-generation San Luis Obispo County local has released her new book, When The Brakes Fail, a 150-page memoir that illuminates her experience with bipolar illness.

“My journey with bipolar illness has woven itself in and out of my life for 40 years,” said Wittstrom, who co-published the book with Gatekeeper Press. “My goal is to give readers an opportunity to understand that this illness, similar to any illness, can be managed and maintained, and to help its victims and their families discover a path forward.”

She added that her story is particularly relevant for today’s society because the illness is so misunderstood, and she says she hopes to provide a forum for understanding the myths, the injustices, and the stigma.

Wittstrom invites the public to her two forthcoming book signings outlined below. When The Brakes Fail is now available on Amazon.com in paperback format for $15.99, and will soon be available as an ebook and in audible format, too.

Upcoming book signings:

  • Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ancient Peaks Winery Tasting Room & Café located at 22720 El Camino Real in Santa Margarita. Attendees are invited to meet the author and enjoy a complimentary glass of Ancient Peaks chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon.
  • Oct. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum located at 2010 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

 

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.