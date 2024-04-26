Local school hosting educator workshop

– Gail Boushey, along with the Teach Daily Team, will present the Prepared Classroom workshop at Almond Acres Charter Academy on Aug. 9.

The workshop, hosted by AACA, welcomes educators to engage in a one-day training session with Boushey, author of The Daily 5 and CAFE, as well as the forthcoming book, Prepared Classroom.

Attendees will benefit from an immersive learning experience with Boushey, complemented by six months of access to the Teach Daily online course catalog. This digital resource empowers educators to delve deeper into Prepared Classroom, offering teaching modules for ongoing support and implementation of key practices with students.

The workshop caters to a diverse range of educators, including general education teachers, special education teachers, paraeducators, administrators, homeschool educators, teacher candidates, intern teachers, and student teachers from across California.

During the workshop, participants will gain insights into:

A proven system for teaching students self-regulation

Brief and purposeful conferencing techniques

Tracking student goals and progress

Delivering brain-compatible, engaging lessons

Fostering inclusion and differentiation in the classroom

The model presented can seamlessly integrate with any English Language Arts curriculum adoption, and is adaptable for individual, small group, classroom, or schoolwide implementation.

“As a teacher, this program allowed me to differentiate for my students,” said Carrie Fiel, AACA Curriculum Director. “I was able to flexibly group them, confer with every child, and allow children to practice the skills that they needed to become better readers and writers. I watched students’ reading levels grow like never before and they loved reading and writing. They were reading and writing because they wanted to, not because I was asking them to do so.

“This structure and model created lifelong readers through authentic learning. This program provides universal access to texts. Equity is not everybody getting the same thing, but getting what they need, and Teach Daily allows equitable access to all children. Students were motivated and successful, which is our goal as educators,”

Registration for the workshop is open, with limited seating available. Early registrants can enjoy a $50 discount using the code GREATKIDS until May 15. The $199 registration fee covers in-person training on Aug. 9 and six months of online access to Prepared Classroom Training.

AACA’s longstanding collaboration with Teach Daily underscores its commitment to fostering independent, passionate readers and writers. The academy says it looks forward to facilitating further collaboration with Boushey and the Teach Daily Team to usher in the next evolution of Daily 5 and CAFE through Prepared Classroom.

For additional information, visit www.teachdaily.com/content/pages/paso-robles-workshop.

