Local schools celebrate ‘Red Ribbon Week’ with BMX performances 

Posted: 7:30 am, November 2, 2022 by News Staff
John Parker, 10 time X-Games athlete, uses authentic storytelling to spread tobacco awareness messages

– Schools around San Luis Obispo County recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a BMX stunt performance on the topic of tobacco prevention. Professional BMX riders use their stunts as a way of engaging students, building rapport, and sharing information about the effects of tobacco use and the harmful addictive substances within tobacco and vape products.kids at local school

John Parker, 10 time X-Games athlete, makes a point to use authentic storytelling as a way of spreading important tobacco awareness messages. Using humor and audience participation this assembly creates an exciting and informative experience for students.

The assembly is paid for by the Tobacco-Use Prevention Education Grant through the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. Ten districts and two charter schools participate in the grant in SLO County, which includes all 6th through 12th-grade students.

