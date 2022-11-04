Local senior living community celebrates Oktoberfest

Residents enjoyed live music, German food, lager

– Residents at Creston Village located at 1919 Creston Rd., in Paso Robles, recently enjoyed a fun and engaging Oktoberfest celebration with plenty of authentic German food like bratwurst, sauerkraut, and old-fashioned pretzels.

“We got into the Oktoberfest spirit with live music by the Moon Play Band, and we even sipped on traditional German Lager,” said Executive Director Cheryl Marsh. “Everyone had a great time.”

