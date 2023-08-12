Local sisters place first and second with heifers at Mid-State Fair

Laney and Josie Arnold competed in the Replacement Heifer Market Show

– This July, sisters Laney and Josie Arnold showed their heifers at the Replacement Heifer Market Show during the California Mid-State Fair and placed first and second; sisters have not won together for several decades, making this a unique win. Laney, who is 13 years old, won Supreme Grand Champion Replacement Heifer and Josie, who is 11 years old, won Reserve Supreme Grand Champion Replacement Heifer.

Based in the Pozo Valley, the Arnold sisters are part of the Edna Chapter of 4-H and have competed at the CMSF since they were 9 years old, which is the minimum age requirement for showing. Laney’s winning heifer is named Pearl, who was bought from 4-H leader Kristen Beljean’s cow Lizzy, who was sold at the Salinas Valley Fair to Salinas resident Audra Vaccarezza. Josie’s heifer is named Maggie, who was also bought from Beljean’s cow, who in turn was bought from the Arnold family years before.

The Arnold Family, who also owns the Vintage Cowboy Winery, have been involved in the agriculture industry for decades; their mother, Jessica Arnold, won Grand Champion Heifer in 1998, while also competing with her three other sisters, and grandfather Steve Arnold is president of the California Cattlemen’s Association. One of the Arnold sisters’ mentors is grandmother Alexis Curtis, who won Reserved Champion Steer in 1973 and inspired her daughters and granddaughters to enter the competition ring. During preparation for the CMSF, Curtis underwent health complications and the family credits the mentorship between grandmother and granddaughters as a positive healing experience.

Just a few other supportive leaders in Laney and Josie’s lives include 4-H leaders Beljean and Aaron Lazanoff, who teach the skills of showmanship, cattle health, and responsibility. The Arnold family all support one another, whether that is housing heifers at one’s barn or providing support during competition time. Aunts Grace Curtis and Christine Wilson, who were showing heifers when the sisters were getting old enough to start competing, are an inspiration to the girls.

One of Josie’s favorite things about the CMSF is the preparation stage, with Jessica Arnold noting how Josie loves putting on 98.1 KJUG on the radio and working with her heifer, which includes walking, rinsing and other tasks. The sisters typically have around 3 hours after school and in between sporting activities to train their heifers. Josie also enjoys the competition aspect and showing the marketability of the heifer and her own showmanship. Laney enjoys the teamwork aspect of 4-H and likes supporting her friends at competitions. Mentorship is an important part of the group with the girls now pairing up with younger members to assist them with their first time showing. At the most recent CMSF, the sisters conducted fair demonstrations for the new members. The sisters have recently purchased their heifers for the upcoming competition season from local Kaela Cooper.

In addition to her second place win, Josie also won in the Bred and Fed class, the San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s Choice Award, and the Costume Contest, where Maggie was dressed as Elvis.

The Arnold sisters will both be at Atascadero Middle School this upcoming year and will continue competing with the support of their family and community leaders.