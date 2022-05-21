Local students attending Belmont University make dean’s list

Eligibility based on course load, GPA

– The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses):

Wrynn Calagna of Paso Robles

Lilly Hildebrand of Paso Robles

About Belmont University

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. Consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation and commitment to undergraduate teaching, Belmont “brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christ-centered and student-focused community of learning and service.”

For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

