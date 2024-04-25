Paso Robles News|Thursday, April 25, 2024
Local students visit city hall, public safety center, library 

Posted: 6:43 am, April 25, 2024 by News Staff

– The City of Paso Robles recently welcomed 22 middle school students from St. Rose Catholic School on Friday. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Gregory, accompanied by city staff, led the students on a comprehensive tour of key municipal facilities, including Paso Robles City Hall, the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, and the Paso Robles City Library.

During the visit, each student was presented with a personalized card containing either an inspirational quote or words of wisdom, provided by a city staffer.

