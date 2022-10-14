Local Talley Farms box program is now SNAP certified

Certification makes fresh produce available to more people

— It’s estimated that 1 in 4 Californians – roughly 10 million people – struggle with food insecurity. Rural communities like San Luis Obispo County are especially hard hit by hunger. To help neighbors in need, the Talley Farms Box Program now accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.

Customers can order a farm box full of delicious and nutritious fruits and vegetables and pay for it using SNAP when they pick up their box at Talley Farms. The mission at Talley Farms is to get everyone to eat more fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables. Being SNAP certified allows them to reach more people in California and beyond.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency.

Talley Farms’ has a weekly and bi-weekly subscription box program that delivers fresh produce to local homes. Located in the Arroyo Grande Valley, Talley Farms has been farming since 1948.

For more information about the Talley Box Program, please call (805) 489-5401 or visit TalleyFarmsBox.com.

