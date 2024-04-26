Paso Robles News|Friday, April 26, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Local teens encouraged to volunteer at the Paso Robles City Library
  • Follow Us!

Local teens encouraged to volunteer at the Paso Robles City Library 

Posted: 6:03 am, April 26, 2024 by News Staff
paso robles city council chambers

Paso Robles City Library at 1000 Spring Street.

New volunteer opportunities available

– The Paso Robles City Library invites area teens, ages 16-18, to check out the library’s new teen volunteer opportunities—long-term, short-term, and virtual.

Long-term opportunities available now include:

  • Computer/printing assistance – offering very basic computer and printing assistance, after school or on Saturdays
  • Shelving – Getting items back where they belong, after school or on Saturdays
  • Book cleaning – giving well-used books a little TLC, after school or on Saturdays
  • Virtual opportunity – Book reviewing – working with youth services librarian on reviewing and recommending good reads to fellow teens

 

Between June 10 and Aug. 10, the summer reading program will offer on and off-site opportunities for area teens. They will include assistance with:

  • Beanstack registration and prize distribution – Weekdays and Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., in the library
  • Lunch distribution – Wednesdays (library) and Fridays (Centennial Park), 10-1:30 p.m.
  • Programs and performances – Wednesdays in the library 2-4 p.m.
  • Social media – Wednesdays in the library, 2-4 p.m.
  • Fun activities for kids – Fridays 12-4 at Centennial Park

 

Applications for both ongoing and summer teen opportunities can be found at prcity.com. More information about the 2024 Summer Reading Program coming soon.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.