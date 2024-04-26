Local teens encouraged to volunteer at the Paso Robles City Library

New volunteer opportunities available

– The Paso Robles City Library invites area teens, ages 16-18, to check out the library’s new teen volunteer opportunities—long-term, short-term, and virtual.

Long-term opportunities available now include:

Computer/printing assistance – offering very basic computer and printing assistance, after school or on Saturdays

Shelving – Getting items back where they belong, after school or on Saturdays

Book cleaning – giving well-used books a little TLC, after school or on Saturdays

Virtual opportunity – Book reviewing – working with youth services librarian on reviewing and recommending good reads to fellow teens

Between June 10 and Aug. 10, the summer reading program will offer on and off-site opportunities for area teens. They will include assistance with:

Beanstack registration and prize distribution – Weekdays and Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., in the library

Lunch distribution – Wednesdays (library) and Fridays (Centennial Park), 10-1:30 p.m.

Programs and performances – Wednesdays in the library 2-4 p.m.

Social media – Wednesdays in the library, 2-4 p.m.

Fun activities for kids – Fridays 12-4 at Centennial Park

Applications for both ongoing and summer teen opportunities can be found at prcity.com. More information about the 2024 Summer Reading Program coming soon.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Share To Social Media