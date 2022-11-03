Local United Way chapter announces change in leadership

London will move on to become guardian-in-chief of the Temple of the People

– Rick London will be stepping down from his position as CEO of United Way of San Luis Obispo County, effective Dec. 31, 2022. London has been with the United Way of San Luis Obispo County for 23 years. He is to succeed Eleanor Shumway as the guardian-in-chief of the Temple of the People and the intentional community of Halcyon, California.

“Rick has been a dedicated and inspirational leader of the United Way of San Luis Obispo County for many years. He has provided a consistent vision for helping our community by focusing attention and resources on the fundamental issues of education, income, and health,” Jeff Hamm, current chairperson of the board of directors of United Way SLO County said, “He will be sorely missed, and very difficult to replace. Our board of directors cannot thank Rick enough, and wish him the very best as he moves on to this very important position with the Temple of the People.”

During London’s tenure, United Way of San Luis Obispo County initiated programs focused on reading, financial and social-emotional literacies in addition to the United Way Youth Board and community resources like 211 SLO County, and Volunteerslo.org.

“I will always be grateful for the support of our staff, board members, donors, and volunteers who have made the work of our local United Way possible,” London said, “I am especially grateful for how my United Way experience has enhanced my personal growth and perspective about the opportunity we have before us to ensure that future generations have the resources to live beyond meeting life’s basic needs while being self-responsible and considerate of others. I have come to believe that by living more compassionately, thinking more preventively, and acting more responsibly we are more likely to find the opportunities for uniting our ways toward a more sustainable, harmonious future.“

