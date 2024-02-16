Local vineyard celebrates organic certification

– Thibido Estate Vineyard has announced its official “Certified Organic” designation by the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), reflecting the vineyard’s commitment to sustainable winemaking practices.

Situated in the Willow Creek District on the west side of Paso Robles, Thibido Estate Vineyard has consistently implemented organic farming techniques since its establishment in 2019, resulting in acknowledgment for its dedication to environmental stewardship.

The vineyard’s organic practices encompass the application of non-GMO cover crops and organic compost during winter, as well as hand pruning and vine training throughout spring and summer, highlighting the commitment to nurturing both vines and soil.

“Everything about organic is better,” Josh Beckett, founder of Thibido Estate Vineyard, commented, “The plants look vibrant and happy, the soil even smells better. You can see the health of the organic matter in the soil and watch the vineyard teeming with an assortment of life.”

In addition to organic certification, Thibido Vineyard labels its estate wine bottles with “organic grapes.”

Beckett stated, “Great food and great wine begin with quality ingredients. Flavor profiles are exponentially enhanced when using organic ingredients, making everything taste better. Please enjoy our wine knowing that no harmful chemicals were applied.”

For more information about Thibido Estate Vineyard and the organic certification, visit https://thibidowinery.com/.

