Local Walmart pharmacies now offering flu shots

Customers can receive low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccines at the same time if they choose

– Walmart is now offering low-cost vaccinations in all pharmacies through walk-up and community flu shot clinics. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and customers can receive low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccines at the same time if they choose.

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and healthcare professionals who understand local health needs. In addition to walk-in availability, Walmart offers a variety of initiatives, making it easy to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols. There is also a team of pharmacists who can answer any medication-related questions, COVID-19 tests, prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as a variety of immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more.

Walmart customers with a Walmart+ membership can also get free shipping on store purchases and reduced prices on select prescriptions.

To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com/wellnesshub. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com.

The Paso Robles Walmart is located at 180 Niblick Road.

