Local winemaker purchases additional North Coast acreage

Rajat Parr has acquired an additional 22.5 acres at Stolo Vineyard in Cambria

– Local winemaker Rajat Parr has acquired an additional 22.5 acres at Stolo Vineyard in Cambria, California, in addition to the 11.2 acres at Phelan Farm in Cambria. This expansion brings his total vineyard holdings to 33.7 acres. The Stolo Vineyard tasting room will be converted into the Parr Collective Tasting Lounge by Spring 2025.

Cambria’s cool climate is suitable for late ripening grapes, aligning with Parr’s expertise in cool-climate viticulture, he says. Phelan Farm, located three miles from the ocean, now hosts various grape varieties grafted by Parr. Parr plans to expand wine production at the Stolo Property.

Parr has focused on holistic farming practices since 2020, leading to the full organic conversion of Stolo Vineyard since 2022.

The Parr Collective, accommodating 200 members and currently boasting 100, showcases labels such as Brij, Phelon, and Scythian.

At Phelan Farm, Parr employs regenerative agriculture practices, including cover cropping, composting, sheep for weed control, and alternative sprays like milk, Turmeric, and seaweed treatments for fungal issues.

Parr’s influence extends beyond the vineyard, as seen in his exploration of abandoned vineyards, including Scythian Wine Co. east of Los Angeles. Collaborating with the Galliano family, who have owned the vineyard since 1927, Parr is revitalizing historic vines.

Looking ahead, Parr plans to expand vegetable cultivation at Stolo, produce more wines from the estate fruit, and deepen ties with the Cambria wine community. Private events for club members and utilizing the newly acquired land to house other wine brands are part of his vision.

Rajat Parr’s journey encompasses various pursuits, from traditional winemaking to regenerative farming, united by his commitment to excellence and sustainability in the wine industry.

