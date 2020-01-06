Local winemaker to judge at San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

–Jac Jacobs, Winemaker for Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, has been invited to judge at the 20th Anniversary San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The 2020 SFCWC will have approximately 6,700 wine entries from over 1,130 wineries from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These numbers make the SFCWC the largest wine competition in North America.

There will be over 65 professional wine judges representing media, trade, winemaking, education, and restaurant/hospitality industries. Early in the winter of 2019, Bob Fraser, Executive Director of the SFCWC, and other members of the SFCWC management team visited Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards. While visiting the winery, Fraser asked Jacobs to judge in 2020.

Jacobs is one of two Central Coast winemakers, and the only representative from San Luis Obispo County, invited to judge at the 2020 SFCWC. Fellow Winemaker and Winery Manager, Sarah Mullins of Rancho Sisquoc Winery, was also asked to judge this year. Past judges from the Central Coast include:

DeWayne Holmdahl, Industry Rep., Lompoc, CA

Gerry Ritchie, Professor, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CA

Jasden Aumard, DTC, Sextant Wines, Paso Robles, CA

Sherrie Holzer, Assistant Winemaker, Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles, CA

Laurie Kelsey, General Manager and Co-Owner of Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, expressed pride for Jacobs. “With over 37 years on the job, for those of you like us, the first words out of your mouth will be ‘What took them so long? Congrats Jac!’”

For anyone interested in following the competition, the official SFCWC wine award results will be made available on www.winejudging.com at 3 p.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

