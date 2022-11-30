Local winemakers to participate in roundtable for ‘Cab Franc Day’

Event was founded by the owners of Paso Robles winery Dracaena Wines

– Paso Robles winemakers will be coming together to discuss their love of cab franc in a round table on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Cab Franc Day is celebrated annually on Dec. 4 in honor of the anniversary of the death of Cardinal Richelieu, who is known as the father of cabernet franc. He is credited with bringing cuttings to the Loire Valley where it thrived and was respected as more than a blending grape.

The holiday was founded by the owners of Paso Robles winery Dracaena Wines. On Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. Lori Budd of Exploring the Wine Glass will be moderating the winemaker roundtable. Tickets for the webinar are available for free through Eventbrite and no purchase is necessary in order to attend.

Among the ten winemakers participating, Paso Robles’ own Dracaena Wines and Alma Sol will be discussing what is special about Paso Robles’ Cabernet Franc. Other wine regions participating

include Bordeaux, Argentina, Livermore, New York, Oregon, northern California, and North Carolina.

Lori Budd is the owner of Exploring the Wine Glass. She is a wine educator, award-winning wine writer, and podcaster. She holds a WSET L2 certification, is a Spanish wine scholar as well as being a Champagne and Côtes du Rhône specialist. She is also a graduate of the UC Davis winemaking program.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media