Local wineries to unite for 7th annual Taste of the Back Roads

Event returns to Paso Robles May 4

– Wine enthusiasts are invited to the 7th Annual Taste of the Back Roads Grand Tasting on May 4 to savor the diverse offerings of the Paso Back Roads Wine Trail.

The event promises to showcase over 20 wineries from the Paso Back Roads Wine Trail, providing attendees with a firsthand exploration of the region’s distinctive wines and winemaking styles. Hosted at the event center of Rava Winery, the grand tasting offers an intimate setting for guests to “Discover the Undiscovered.”

The festivities kick off with a VIP Tasting from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring reserve and limited production wines expertly paired with appetizers. General admission attendees can join in from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the grand tasting, where multiple wines from each participating winery will be on display.

Food options from Choco’s Mexican Grill & Yabba Dabba Dogs will be available for purchase throughout the event, ensuring guests can complement their wine experience with delicious cuisine.

Each winery will also contribute unique wine experiences to a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting The Family Care Network. Auction items include vineyard tours, barrel and library tastings with winemakers, overnight getaways, and more.

Participating wineries include Barr Estate Wines, Bella Luna Winery, Bianchi Winery, Bovino Vineyards, CASS Winery, Cairjn Wine Cellars, Chateau Margene, Defiance Vineyards, Demeter Family Cellars, Dresser Vineyards, Fableist Wine Co, Glunz Family Winery, Liberty Cellars, Optio Vineyards, Pear Valley, Penman Springs, Rasmussen Vineyards, Rava Wines, RF Fine Wines, Sculpterra Winery, Shadow Run Vineyards, STANGER, Steinbeck Wines, Still Waters Vineyards, and Vinyl Vineyards.

Wine enthusiasts are encouraged not to miss this exclusive opportunity to discover the wines of the Paso Back Roads Wine Trail and meet the individuals shaping the region’s viticultural landscape. Click here to purchase tickets.

