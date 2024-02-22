Local winery announces acquisition of new vineyard site

Vineyard site presents an opportunity for the winery to broaden its Italian wine program and introduce new varietals to the region

– In a strategic move to enhance its presence in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, Pelletiere Estate Winery announces the acquisition of a new vineyard site.

Owned and operated by Janis Pelletiere and Morgan Stepp, a mother-daughter duo, Pelletiere Estate Winery has gained popularity among wine enthusiasts for its finely crafted, sustainably farmed wines. With a passion for Italian varieties and a dedication to crafting memorable experiences, the all-female team at Pelletiere Estate Winery has garnered praise for their distinctive approach to winemaking.

The new vineyard site presents an opportunity for Pelletiere Estate Winery to broaden its Italian wine program and introduce new varietals to the region. Development is already underway, marking an exciting phase of growth for the winery.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Pelletiere Estate Winery with the acquisition of our new vineyard site,” said Janis, co-owner of Pelletiere Estate Winery. “It’s an especially thrilling endeavor to embark on this journey with my daughter, Morgan, at our new west side Paso Robles location. This expansion allows us to further our commitment to Italian varietals and continue crafting exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of Paso Robles.”

“We are excited to diversify our offerings and explore new possibilities with this expansion,” Morgan, co-owner of Pelletiere Estate Winery, added, “Our team is dedicated to maintaining the high standards of quality and sustainability that define Pelletiere Estate Winery.”

The winery invites wine enthusiasts to stay updated on the development of the new vineyard site, promising further announcements as Pelletiere Estate Winery continues to push the boundaries of winemaking excellence.

For more information about Pelletiere Estate Winery and its portfolio of wines, visit www.pelletiere.com or contact them at (805) 466-2044.

