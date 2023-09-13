Local winery hosting Seinfeld trivia night

Event is free to attend, wine and snacks available for purchase

– Dracaena Wines will be hosting a Seinfeld-themed trivia night on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the Dracaena Wines tasting room and is free to attend. Wine and snacks will be available for purchase.

The Seinfeld trivia night will feature questions about the popular TV show Seinfeld. The event will be a lively and interactive way for fans of the show to test their knowledge and enjoy wine.

Click here to reserve a spot.

Dracaena Wines recently opened its doors to its first brick-and-mortar in March. The tasting room is situated in downtown Paso Robles at 1244 Pine St. Ste. 101B, at the intersection of 13th St.

