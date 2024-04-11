Local winery launches nationwide charitable initiative

Campaign aims to identify one nonprofit organization in each of the 50 states to receive $5,000

– J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines launched its “50 Years, States & Ways of Giving” campaign this week, commemorating the winery’s 50th anniversary with a nationwide charitable initiative and a consumer sweepstakes.

The campaign aims to identify one nonprofit organization in each of the 50 states to receive $5,000, totaling over $250,000 in donations. These funds will support the recipient charities’ missions, with organizations being highlighted across J. Lohr’s platforms throughout the year.

“Our dedication to supporting the communities where we live and work is a key component of J. Lohr’s company-wide sustainability culture,” stated Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and chief brand officer. “Reflecting on our decades-long commitment to fostering healthy, vibrant communities and charitable giving, we are proud to launch the J. Lohr ’50 Years, States & Ways of Giving’ campaign.”

Nonprofits were selected in collaboration with J. Lohr’s nationwide trade partners, sales teams, and distributors, focusing on categories such as initiatives benefiting children and families, local arts, and education. Each chosen nonprofit will receive $5,000, including one national recipient, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In addition to the state-based donations, consumers have the chance to nominate their preferred charity for an additional $5,000 donation. Nominations can be submitted through Sept. 30, 2024, with a random drawing to select the recipient in early October.

“Community giving and support is an important part of our sustainability ethos. Through this campaign, we’re not just donating, we’re leveraging our brand visibility and reach to highlight the good these organizations are doing locally and nationally,” President & CEO Steve Lohr, co-owner with his father Jerry and siblings Cynthia and Lawrence, said in a press release, “J. Lohr is inspired to share its successes of the past 50 years in the hopes of helping and having a lasting impact in our shared communities.”

For more information on J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and its “50 Years, States & Ways of Giving” campaign, visit https://www.jlohr.com/50ways.

Share To Social Media