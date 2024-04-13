Winery launches new tasting flight

Flight showcases five Cabernet Sauvignon wines from the 2021 vintage

– Local winery My Favorite Neighbor has launched a new Vineyard Designates Tasting, a “horizontal” tasting featuring cabernet sauvignon wines from top sites in the westside coastal mountains of Paso Robles: Parrish, Moonsprings, Chalk Block, and Lopai.

The tasting flight showcases five Cabernet Sauvignon wines from the 2021 vintage, providing guests with a horizontal comparative tasting experience. A wine educator guides guests through the tasting, sharing the story of each vineyard along with soil samples and an orientation map.

“This tasting provides an incredible opportunity for wine lovers to experience how terroir has such a big impact on flavor and character,” Micah Park, My Favorite Neighbor Tasting Manager, said, “These are all Cabernet-based wines from the same vintage, grown in relatively close geographical proximity, and yet the distinctions on the palate are very striking. It shows why our winemakers are so excited to work with these different growers and vineyards.”

The Vineyard Designates Tasting costs $40 per patron and is available on Thursdays through Sundays by reservation at MyFavoriteNeighbor.com. The tasting room is located at the Booker Vineyard estate at 2644 Anderson Road in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles.

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon is a collaborative effort with partner growers in Paso Robles wine country. Eric Jensen, founder of My Favorite Neighbor, emphasized the importance of working with like-minded growers who are passionate about producing high-quality wines.

The flagship My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon is a blend of fruit from select vineyards. Recent vintages have also included limited-production vineyard designates to showcase the work of each grower and the quality of wines from their terroirs.

The new tasting flight features wines from various sites, soil types, and exposures in the westside coastal mountains of Paso Robles. The current featured wines are:

2021 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon ($55) | Paso Robles

2021 MFN Parrish Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Blend ($80) | Adelaida District

2021 MFN Moonsprings Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($80) | Templeton Gap District

2021 MFN Chalk Block Cabernet Sauvignon ($80) | Adelaida District

2021 MFN Lopai Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($80) | Willow Creek District

