Local winery names new vice president of business development

– Ancient Peaks Winery has appointed Barry J. White as Vice President of Business Development, a newly established position encompassing general management, direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations, and expansion into distribution channels.

“Barry is the right person to help us drive the continued growth of Ancient Peaks,” said Co-Owner Karl Wittstrom. “His skillset and experience are just what we need at this moment in the evolution of our winery.”

“Barry has connections that will open new doors and maximize the potential of Ancient Peaks wines around the world,” Co-Owner Doug Filipponi added, “He will also refine our wine club, DTC efforts, and on-site winery experiences.”

Founded in 2005 by Filipponi, Wittstrom, and Co-Owner Rob Rossi, Ancient Peaks is a prominent family-owned estate winery situated in the Santa Margarita Ranch AVA of Paso Robles. Their wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Oyster Ridge Bordeaux-style blend, and others, are distributed across 48 states, Canada, and Japan. The winery is celebrated for its sustainably farmed estate Margarita Vineyard, reflecting the unique terroir of the region.

White joins Ancient Peaks from Barton Family Estate in Paso Robles, where he served as General Manager for three years. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years at Princess Cruises and Princess Cruise Line, culminating in the role of Senior Corporate Director of Food & Beverage Operations and Technology.

White’s extensive global experience in hospitality, wine procurement, systems development, and technology innovation is expected to drive Ancient Peaks’ revenue generation and experiential performance.

“I’m honored to join Ancient Peaks and to play an integral role in the next chapter of the brand at this exciting time in their journey,” White stated. “The opportunity to work alongside Doug, Karl, Rob, and the talented team at Ancient Peaks is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Ancient Peaks is renowned for specializing in wines from their sustainably farmed estate Margarita Vineyard in Paso Robles, nestled into the Santa Lucia Mountain Range. Their tasting room is located in Santa Margarita. Visit www.AncientPeaks.com for more information.

