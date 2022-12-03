Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 3, 2022
Local winery receives high marks in Wine Enthusiast buying guide 

Posted: 5:00 am, December 3, 2022

castoro img

Winemaking team has created six wines with 90 points or higher this year

– As the 2022 Harvest has come to an end, Castoro Cellars is reporting a notable year with wine scores from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The winemaking team has created six wines with 90 points or higher since the beginning of the year.

These wines include: 2020 Whale Rock Reserve Syrah (93 points), 2020 Whale Rock Reserve Charbono (92 points, editors’ choice), 2020 Reserve Barbera (91 points, editor’s choice), 2020 Whale Rock Reserve Carignane (91 points), 2021 Dos Viñas Reserve Viognier ( 91 points), and the 2020 Whale Rock Reserve Grenache (90 points). Other notable scores coming in for the 2020 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (89 points) and the 2021 Oakenshield Reserve Falanghina (89 points, editor’s choice) which debuts a stunning label redesign.

Readers can find these reviews on the Wine Enthusiast Magazine website between Nov. 14 and Dec. 27 or in the 2022 Best of Year Buying Guide.

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.