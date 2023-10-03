Local winery to host second annual Walk for Cancer

Proceeds benefit Cancer Support Community Central Coast

– Ancient Peaks Winery will host the second annual “Walk for Cancer” on Sunday, Oct. 22. The event will be a colorful two-mile vineyard stroll that concludes with tacos, a live DJ, and a complimentary glass of wine.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink attire to “enliven the event with good vibes and solidarity in the fight against cancer,” according to the winery.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. at Ancient Peaks Winery’s estate Margarita Vineyard. The cost is $50 per person, or $10 for youth 12 and under. All proceeds benefit Cancer Support Community Central Coast, a nonprofit dedicated to providing San Luis Obispo County cancer patients and their families with hope, education, and support.

“Thanks to the generosity of our participants as well as our sales partners, our inaugural ‘Walk for Cancer’ last October raised more than $10,000 for this important cause,” said Ancient Peaks VP of Sales & Marketing Kristin Muhly. “We are excited to make an even bigger difference this year.”

In addition to the funds raised by the walk itself, Ancient Peaks is also teaming up with wholesale partner Winebow to donate a portion of Ancient Peaks Estate Cabernet Sauvignon sales in the week leading up to the walk.

“Cancer is a disease that ravages the body but also drains the family unit,” said Ancient Peaks Winery partner Cindy Wittstrom, a cancer survivor herself who notes that several people in the Ancient Peaks family have been affected by cancer. “The scientific community has made such extraordinary strides, but there is much more to conquer.”

The walk will be at the Oyster Ridge Barn, located 5991 West Pozo Road, Santa Margarita, and will wind around Margarita Vineyard on the historic Santa Margarita Ranch. At the conclusion of the walk, participants will enjoy tacos by La Parrilla Taqueria and a glass Ancient Peaks wine. Wine is for participants ages 21 and older, youth will be offered an assortment of juices.

“When they say, ‘Enjoy each day,’ it is very true—no one knows that better than a cancer survivor,” Wittstrom said. “And that’s what we’re going to do: get outside together, soak up the natural beauty and enjoy the moment.”

To register for the event click here.

