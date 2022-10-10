Local winery to host ‘Walk for Cancer’ this Sunday

Proceeds benefit Cancer Support Community Central Coast

– Ancient Peaks Winery recently announced its “Walk for Cancer” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event will be a colorful two-mile vineyard stroll that concludes with a light breakfast and glass of rosé at the winery’s Oyster Ridge event barn. Guests are encouraged to wear pink attire to “enliven the event with good vibes and solidarity in the fight against cancer.”

The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 per person, with all proceeds benefitting Cancer Support Community Central Coast, a nonprofit dedicated to providing San Luis Obispo County cancer patients and their families with hope, education and support.

“This is a disease that ravages the body but also drains the family unit,” said Ancient Peaks Winery Partner Cindy Wittstrom, a cancer survivor herself who notes that several people in the Ancient Peaks family have been affected by cancer recently. “The scientific community has made such extraordinary strides, but there is much more to conquer.”

The Ancient Peaks Walk for Cancer will wind around the winery’s estate Margarita Vineyard on the historic Santa Margarita Ranch, amid the backdrop of the Santa Lucia Mountains. The walk ends at the Oyster Ridge barn.

At the conclusion of the walk, Ancient Peaks will host a light breakfast that includes a glass of 2021 Ancient Peaks Rosé. Wine is for participants 21+ only, youth will be offered an assortment of juices.

“When they say, ‘Enjoy each day,’ it is very true—no one knows that better than a cancer survivor,” Wittstrom said. “And that’s what we’re going to do: get outside together, soak up the natural beauty and enjoy the moment.”

Click here to register: https://www.exploretock.com/ancientpeaks/event/365650/walk-for-cancer-at-oyster-ridge

