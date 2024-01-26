Local winery welcomes new winemaker

– Owner and Founding Winemaker of Caliza Winery Carl Booker has welcomed Joshua Harp as winemaker and as an integral part of their winemaking team.

Caliza was founded by Carl Booker in 2006. Harp has proven himself and his ability over the past many years in Paso Robles, according to Carl Booker, “he shares our passion for making wines that authentically capture a sense of place and showcase each vintage from our exceptional vineyards.”

Joining Sextant Wines in 2010 as cellar master, then Jada Vineyards in 2015 as assistant winemaker, Harp was promoted to winemaker at Jada in 2018. “My passion lies in crafting exceptional small lot wines from Paso Robles,” said Harp, “and I am excited to be part of Caliza’s journey and part of the team.”

“I cannot think of a better person to join me in the continued quest for creating Paso Robles wines that stand proudly on the world stage,” said Booker.

Visit Caliza at 2570 Anderson Rd., in Paso Robles. For more information or to make tasting reservations go to www.calizawinery.com.

