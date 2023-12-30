Locally-produced indie movie to premiere at Hearst Castle

Noir movie was written, directed, produced, and filmed on the Central Coast

– A locally produced independent film, “Hidden Creek,” is set to make its debut at the Hearst Castle Theater on Jan. 13.

Julian Mercado Avila and Darien Jewel, graduates of Coast Union High School, are the film’s director and producer, while Magnus Marthaler, another alum from the Cambria school, served as a co-producer.

The noir movie, written, directed, produced, and filmed on the Central Coast, unfolds the narrative of Jimmy Tucker, an “old rancher who struggles to keep his land and mind.” The film sheds light on struggles associated with dementia and the preservation of ranch land, according to information on the movie’s website.

Tickets for the premiere are currently available on Eventbrite, priced at $60 or $120. The specified dress code for the event is “Cambria formal.”

Following the screening, there will be a special Q&A session with three key cast members.

For VIP ticket holders, there will be a wine social both before and after the event, offering a personal meet-and-greet with the cast and crew, along with opportunities for photos and the chance to bid on three one-of-a-kind items related to the film in an exclusive auction.

Proceeds generated from the premiere will contribute to various expenses associated with the film’s production and promotion, including entry fees for film festivals.

