Locals discount for Paso Wine Fest available March 11

Deal available for one day only

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, the producers of Paso Wine Fest, announced that it will be offering a $40 per ticket discount for Paso Wine Fest, which will take place on May 20. In celebration of the festival’s 40th anniversary, the discount is available to locals who reside in San Luis Obispo County and will only be available for one day, Saturday, March 11. This date coincides with the 134th anniversary of Paso Robles’ incorporation as a city.

From 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 11, residents of Paso Robles and the surrounding communities within San Luis Obispo County can visit the Paso Wine Fest page on pasowine.com and click to purchase tickets. Ticket buyers will enter their zip code as a promo code, and zip codes must match the buyer’s credit card billing statement to receive a general admission ticket for $129.

“This festival has evolved in many ways over the last 40 years into what it is today, the Paso Wine Fest, and locals have embraced the festival all along the way,” Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, said, “The locals discount, playing on the 40th-anniversary theme, is a way to show our appreciation for the support.”

Paso Wine Fest will be held on May 20 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. With more than 100 wineries participating, the festival will feature large open-spaced tasting tents, individual brand experiences, artisan vendors, and craft spirits made from wine grapes for the first time. Live entertainment and local food vendors will also be present.

Paso Wine Fest Weekend is a four-day celebration that culminates with a one-day grand tasting event. Winemaker dinners will begin on May 18, followed by Sparkling Paso on May 19. The main event will be on May 20, and over 100 individual events at the area wineries will complete the weekend on May 21.

For more information, including details on each event and tickets, visit Pasowine.com.

