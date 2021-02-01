Paso Robles News|Monday, February 1, 2021
Locals enjoy Atascadero Lake and newly re-opened zoo 

Posted: 7:10 am, February 1, 2021
Families fishing at Atascadero Lake over the weekend.

–Sunny weather brought hundreds of people to Atascadero Lake and the Charles Paddock Zoo over the weekend.

The zoo reopened Friday. When the clouds cleared Saturday, families returned to the zoo to admire the Malayan tiger, ring-tailed lemurs, meerkats, and dozens of other exotic animals. The flamingoes provided a noisy and brilliant welcoming attraction at the entrance to the zoo. The Charles Paddock Zoo is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., seven days a week. Because of COVID-19, masks are required. Attendance is limited to 40 people at a time, so weekdays are a great time to go.

Hundreds of other people jogged, walked, and rode bicycles around Atascadero Lake. One father took his young son fishing in a canoe, while dozens of others fished from the shoreline.

The recent rains raised the level of the lake several feet, which added to the appeal of the Atascadero Lake Park.

Recent rains raised the level of the lake several feet.



