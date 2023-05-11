Locals hold rally against hate on highway overpass

Rally was in response to two people holding an ‘Embrace White Pride’ banner earlier this month

– More than 100 people gathered Wednesday afternoon for a rally on the Vineyard Drive overpass of Highway 101 in Templeton.

The “Rally Against Hate” was organized by Eric Zack Bergmann of Little Queer Paso and the San Luis Obispo County branch of the National Association for The Advancement of Colored People.

The rally was a response to two people holding an “Embrace White Pride” banner about a week ago at the same location.

“They went out of their way to create a banner stating simply ‘Embrace White Pride. and we all know what that means,” Bergmann said. “It’s meant to target minorities, creates hostility and welcomes racism, and for those who drive through our roads makes them feel unsafe, unwelcomed, targeted in a county they live in.”

The Wednesday rally featured banners with messages like “North County Loves Everyone,” “All Welcome in Nor. SLO,” “Love Always Wins,” “Hate Has No Home Here,” “Love And Respect For All,” “Embrace Diversity,” “No to Fascism White Supremacy – SLO ANTIFA.” People also waved American Flags, rainbow flags, and a United Farm Worker’s Union flag.

