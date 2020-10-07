Locals organize cruise night in honor of Pioneer Day tradition

–The PRotect Paso Foundation and the Cali Auto Fest are organizing a cruise night event on Saturday that will pay homage to the would-be Pioneer Day Parade, which has been canceled this year.

The Facebook event page description reads:

In celebration of a 90-year tradition, Protect Paso will be celebrating with a Cruise! *This is not in association with the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee.

Since the state ordered them to shut down the operations of this years parade, we felt that we could not go a single year without this historical tradition!

Privately owned tractors are welcome, Decorated trailers, hot-rods, classics, muscle, and custom cars are welcome, as well as Motorcycles! The staging area will be on Riverside Avenue behind Tractor Supply. The route for the cruise will be announced shortly along with more details! Bring your American flags!

Please obey all traffic laws, and no burnouts! Keep the tradition alive and classy!

