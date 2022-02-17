Lone Madrone announces grand opening of estate winery

Location will open to customers on March 11

– Paso Robles wine label Lone Madrone has announced the purchase and opening of the company’s first estate winery. The new property, located at 3750 Highway 46 West in Templeton, includes a winery, two tasting rooms, a full commercial kitchen, and an eight-acre dry-farmed vineyard. The Lone Madrone team will begin serving customers at this location on Friday, March 11, 2022.

“It’s been almost 30 years since we purchased our first few tons of grapes,” Owner and Founding Winemaker, Neil Collins, said. “Since then, we’ve produced Lone Madrone at seven different facilities and rented two different tasting rooms.”

“After years of looking, we’ve found and purchased our own estate property—humble, not huge, but huge to us on many levels,” Collins added. “This is a decades-long dream become reality.”

Lone Madrone is family-owned and operated by Neil, Jordan, Austin, and Marci Collins, Neil’s sister, Jackie Meisinger, and soon to be Lucas Meisinger. The label describes their wines as “prestigious, not pretentious” and expressions of the rugged limestone hills of Paso Robles. Long-time employee Ryan Hofmann will lead the new tasting room.

Lone Madrone will be joined by culinary partner Chef Jeffery C. Scott and his company, Vineyard Events, to continue providing curated cuisine for customers alongside their wines.

While the new property is under construction, the current location at 5800 Adelaida Rd will remain open.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement