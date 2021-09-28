Long Walk Home fundraiser brings in over $43,000

Long Walk Home is an awareness walk to bring attention to homelessness in our community

– The Long Walk Home fundraiser for El Camino Homeless Organization held on Sept. 25 raised more than $43,000 for the organization. Now in its 10th year, 200 people attended the annual September event at ECHO.

Long Walk Home is an awareness walk to bring attention to homelessness in our community. ECHO will benefit from 100-percent of the proceeds to use towards its housing and meal programs and supportive services in North County. Participants marched from ECHO Atascadero to the Rotunda building in Sunken Gardens and back and enjoyed a take-home barbecue meal and commemorative tee-shirt.

ECHO is celebrating 20 years of service to San Luis Obispo County. What began as a grass-roots effort in 2001 has turned into a multi-facility full-service organization helping those facing homelessness in our community. Fundamental to the growth and continued service to the community is the support of donors, volunteers and sponsors.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related