Longtime Greyhounds Football coach stepping down

– Since 2004 the head coach prowling the sidelines of the Atascadero Greyhounds has been Vic Cooper. As of next year that will not be the case.

Cooper is stepping down after more than 30 years with the program as both an assistant and head coach winning five CIF titles, four as an assistant coach, and one in 2022 as the head coach before an undefeated regular season this past year.

Since he took over in 2004, Cooper compiled a 127-96 record with a 68-45 record inside the War Memorial Stadium.

Current assistant Dan Loney will take over the reins from Cooper. Loney was a part of the CIF winning teams in the 90’s before getting a scholarship to play at Cal Poly, going on to become a three time Arena Football League champion with the San Jose SaberCats.

He will inherit a program that is losing Tribune County Player of the Year senior quarterback Kane Cooks, along with multiple all-county players, but has plenty of talent still on the roster to stay in contention for another league championship.

As for Coach Vic Cooper, he will still be around Atascadero High School in his teaching job, and hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching in the future.

-By Jonathan Sze

