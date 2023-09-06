Looking Back to 1916: City holds bond election, child dies in shooting accident

Excerpts from Saturday, September 2, 1916, Paso Robles Record:

City to hold bond election for water plant, accepts proposition of Olmsted & Gilleten

Monday evening the city trustees held an adjourned meeting at the city hall to take action in the matter of the water situation. The directors of the Chamber of Commerce were present and the matter was discussed thoroughly with the result that the proposition made to city by Olmsted & Gilleten, engineers of Los Angeles was accepted.

G. Lantzenhieser representing Olmsted & Gilleten was present at the meeting and laid the proposition before the meeting in such a way that the advisability of the city accepting the same was readily seen by everyone present. He also showed what other cities were doing with their municipally owned water plants.

As soon as the engineers have made complete plans and estimates the trustees will call a bond election and submit the matter to the people.

In the proposition submitted by Olmsted & Gilleten, they agreed to make all surveys to test out the various water supplies and to furnish complete plans and estimates on an up-to-date water system. They also agreed to assist the city in holding the bond election. In case the bonds carry they will also furnish a competent engineer to cooperate with the city inspector in overseeing the construction. If the bonds carry Olmsted & Gilleten are to receive 6% of the bonds for their work, while if they fail to carry they will not receive a cent.

The water question is one that is of vital interest to the community and one that should have been taken up before this as the longer it is put off the worse it gets and the more it will cost the city.

Read the editorial favoring the bond election on Page Two.

A fatal accident

The six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Smith was killed at the ranch of the parents near here yesterday afternoon. The lad responsible for the accident was preparing a small caliber rifle which he intended to use for shooting squirrels. He is but twelve years old. The latter, while preparing his rifle dropped the weapon which was discharged, the bullet entering the body of the little girl in the chest and coming out through her back, causing death instantaneously.

Funeral will be held here tomorrow and will be directed by John Freeman, of the P.J. Freeman parlors of San Luis Obispo who arrived here today.

The inquest by the coroner of Monterey County today, returned a verdict of accidental death.

Feature exhibits for Upper Salinas Valley Fair

The Upper Salinas Valley Fair premium lists are now out and while we have not the time to publish the list in this issue of the Record we wish to call special attention to the Feature Displays. The directors are offering special cash prizes for Feature Displays, the first prize is $50 and the second $25.

This includes all exhibits of an artistic character using nuts, fruit, grain, etc. worked into various designs of an advertising nature or otherwise. These designs will occupy the best space in the exhibit tents.

At the last fair there were two very artistic exhibits worked in nut which attracted great attention, one of them representing the “Old Oaken Bucket” and the other “Health and Prosperity,” As this is going to be a bigger and better fair get busy you artistic people and design an exhibit and win a prize.

Cash prizes are also being offered for the best Industrial Exhibits and are as follows:

Best decorated and artistically arranged booth. 1st prize $10 and 2nd prize $5.

Best general exhibit of fruit grown on one farm $10.

Best general exhibit from one garden $10.

Next week the contest for the queen of the fair will start and ballot boxes placed from San Miguel to Atascadero and the young lady getting the largest number of votes will rule as the queen regardless of where she lives. Votes will cost 1 cent each.

