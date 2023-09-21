Looking Back to 1931: Final Pioneer Day plans in place, city sets new tax rate

Excerpts from Wednesday, September 23, 1931, Paso Robles Advertiser:

Committee final plans for Pioneer Day fete

All plans are shaping up well for the celebration of Pioneer Day in Paso Robles, October 12. Last Monday evening, at a meeting of the Pioneer Day Committee it was decided that the parade for that day would form at the grammar school. Judges of the parade will view the panorama from the judge’s box from a vantage spot in the city park on Park Street. The parade will pass through the business district, covering all downtown.

It was further decided that the official Pioneer Day celebration would end at sundown of that day. However, a full evening’s program has been planned with special music and dancing at the Legion Hall.

To date, five candidates have been nominated for the honor of being “Belle of Pioneer Day.”

Hazel Ernst is the candidate of the Rotary and Exchange clubs. She is 21, a decided brunette with hazel eyes. She is of an athletic type and is 5 feet 8 inches in height. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Ernst of the Union district.

Ann Casper, 20, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Casper of the Templeton district is being sponsored by the local chamber of commerce. She is a decided brunette with dark brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Elizabeth Hibbard, popular high school senior and president of the Girl Reserves is the candidate of the High School P.T.A. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Hibbard. A true blond, she has grey eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and is seventeen years old.

Olive Street is the candidate of the combined Woman’s Club and the grammar school P.T.A. and the Business and Professional Woman’s Club. Twenty years old, and 5 feet 1 inches tall, she has blond hair and grey eyes. She is the niece of Mrs. Clark Smith and Mrs. Lilliam Henry.

Bee Glass is being sponsored by some organization which has thus far failed to reveal its identity through error. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K.B. Glass. She is seventeen years old, having light brown hair and brown eyes. She is a senior in the local high school and is about 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Hazel Ernst, Margaret Hibbard and Olive Street are all native-born Paso Roblans. Bee Glass was born in Nevada but has lived here since her first year. Ann Casper, a native of Ohio, has spent most of her life in this district.

Many out-of-town riders are scheduled to appear for the parade, and a number of old-time vehicles have been unearthed for use that day.

Dean Thackery, head of the Pioneer Day Committee expresses himself pleased with the response shown by the public in boosting Pioneer Day.

City tax rate set at $1.45 a hundred

The city council met in regular session at the city hall Monday evening with all five councilmen present.

It was ordered to close up two of the sewer holes on the west side of town to stop sand entering the sewers serving Riverside. The office of street superintendent was declared vacant and this position which has until this time been taken care of by Chief of Police Azbell, was placed under the charge of Councilman W.B. Noyes.

After October the first, the pay of city laborer will be 45 cents per hour, instead of 50 cents. Assistant Water Superintendent L.M. French, who has been receiving $165 salary per month, received a salary cut of $15 per month, and Superintendent of Water Works, Oscar Hedgpeth took a wage cut of $25 per month, reducing his salary to $175 per month. The night pump man will receive $4.50 per night instead of the former $5.

The following resolution was presented and adopted:

Be it and it is hereby resolved: That the tax rate per each one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the City of El Paso de Robles, be and the same is hereby fixed as follows for the year 1931-32:

General fund — .73

Library fund — .13

Water bonds — .15

Sewer No. 10 bonds — .03

Sewer No. 11 bonds — .27

Reservoir and Septic Tank bonds — .27

Paving bonds B — .07

Paving bonds E — .01

Paving bonds H — .01

Paving bonds G — .03

Musical and Promotion — .01

This would make the tax rate at $1.45 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation. The first installment of these taxes will be due the third Monday in October.

