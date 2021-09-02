Looking Back to 1931: The adventures of Mrs. Harriet E. Exline, lost in the wild

Excerpts from the Wednesday, September 2, 1931, Paso Robles Advertiser:

P.R. Pioneer in Exciting Experience

–The large city dailies have devoted a good deal of space to tell of the adventures of Mrs. Harriet E. Exline, a resident of Paso Robles until two months ago, after being lost in the wilds of the American River a week ago last Sunday.

Mrs. Exline was out picnicking with a group of friends living near her present home in the Auburn district, about forty miles north of Sacramento, when she wandered away from camp and lost herself in the little traveled country, at eleven in the morning that Sunday.

Realizing that a lost person travels in circles and probably travels away, rather than toward camp, and fearing the rattlers that abound in that section, Mrs. Exline, despite her 70 years, waded the American river and climbed atop a rock in its center, waiting until 4 the next day, until rescued by a member of the posse sent out to search for her. One of the posse stepped on a six-foot rattler with 14 buttons while searching for her.

Relatives telephoning to learn of Mrs. Exline’s health, fund she was resting with a daughter, Mrs. Paul W. Riley, in Sacramento, suffering only with exposure.

Mrs. Exline will be remembered as being an old pioneer and landowner in Paso Robles and mother of Bill Exline of the Central Meat Market. Mrs. Exline has been commended editorially and favorably mentioned in the newspapers for her clear thinking in stationing herself as she did.

Water level not receding in reservoir

Contrary to the gossip that has been going on about, the reservoir supplying Paso Robles with water is practically full. During the protracted heat wave last week, and while forest fires were burning all about Paso Robles, the water level did go down a foot or two, but has since risen.

If the new well had not been sunk, Paso Robles might have been in crying need of water, but the new five foot well more than supplies the needs of Paso Roblans.

Pair arrested for looting fighter’s car

M.B. “Spike” Hinman, 27, of Atascadero, is being held in the county jail in San Luis Obispo, and his pal, Albert Dellagano, is out on bail, jointly charged with stealing two tires, tubes and rims, with a box of tools from the Ford car of A.G. Durrant, Sunday night, while it was parked on the road near Old Creek between Templeton and Cayucos.

Durrant had been out fighting fire, and as he and W.W. Wimmer, fire warden, approached the car, a machine driven by Hinman hurriedly passed them. Dellagano was left behind in the brush with part of the booty. Hinman was apprehended and arrested by Constable Roy Porter, of Atascadero, Monday afternoon and lodged in jail charged with petty theft. He made a complete confession to District Attorney Brazil.

Dellagano was arrested Tuesday evening at his ranch on Lone Creek by Constable Carl Peterson of Templeton. He pleaded not guilty before the judge of Templeton, and is out on bail at present.

