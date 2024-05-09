Looking Back to 1935: Council orders business owners arrested

Excerpts from the Thursday, May 9, 1935, Paso Robles Advertiser:

Council orders arrest of all delinquent business firms

With an unusual amount of first-of-the-month business before it and a three weeks accumulation of city affairs to be taken care of, the Paso Robles Board of Trustees met on Monday evening for a lengthy session.

After the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting, the board heard reports from the superintendent of the waterworks, Oscar Hedgepeth, Police Judge Wm. Beihl; paid bills amounting to $1622.09, and settled various tax and license problems.

The city-owned diesel plant at the waterworks was operated 220 hours during April, at a total cost of $60.26; pumped over eight million gallons at a rate of $7.50 per million gallons, or a net of 27 and half cents per hour.

Six cases were taken care of in the local police court during April; $16 in fines collected. Only two cases of drunkenness were reported, the balance being traffic violations.

Warrants were ordered paid in the amount of $961.92 from the general fund; $493.51 from the water fund; and $166.66 from the library account.

April receipts were shown to be $24,197.96; disbursements, $6,505.73. The treasurer’s balance as of April 30 was reported as $40,753.41.

The board moved acceptance of the contract and bond submitted by W.I. Ried, in the matter of the city’s garbage collection and street cleaning franchise, and O.K.’d the reappointment of Mrs. W.J. Stone and Mrs. Wm. Claassen to succeed themselves on the library board, positions which were to have expired this month.

License delinquents

The matter of delinquent licenses and overdue water bills merited considerable discussion, and in the case of the former, the council instructed Police Chief Claude Azbell to arrest all persons who are now operating businesses in Paso Robles without proper licenses.

It was the opinion of the board that although frequent threats had been made to “clean up” the delinquent license situation, and that although civil suits had been instituted in several cases, the matter was not much further advanced than at the beginning of the year.

A letter from Lester O. Wisler, who last year made the audit of city accounts, was presented for consideration. Mr. Wisler submitted a proposal and a two-year contract for another similar audit. Acceptance or rejection of this bid was postponed for a future meeting.

Cancel interest

City Treasurer Al Young appeared before the board, to learn their wishes with regard to the disposal of the claims now pending against two local banks for interest due on city deposits over a number of years. In the discussion that followed this request, Councilman Gates stated that “there’s no reason why we should not be able to do what other cities can do [and force collection] Wisler hasn’t shown the proper interest in Paso Robles since his system was installed.”

It was the opinion of Mr. Liddle that “unless the board decides to go any further in this matter, we are bound by the opinion of our City Attorney,” (i.e. the interest is not collectible.).

A resolution will be prepared before the next meeting, which when adopted, will clear the charges which now appear on the books against both the present treasurer, Young, and his predecessor, Robert Olden, for the amounts of the interest allegedly due the city.

Reject claims

The board received the written opinion of the City Attorney with regard to claims submitted for tax refunds by the Bank of America and R.C. Heaton. Both asked for tax exemption for those portions of their property being rented by the Midland Counties Public Service Corporation and the Santa Maria Gas Co. In the opinion, it was held that the claims were invalid because neither had complied with the necessary legal steps incident to such exemptions; that the taxes had not been paid under protest; and that according to statute, only operative property of a public service corporation was tax-exempt, and the offices referred to were not operative property. Claims were rejected.

Ramon Barba appeared to request more complete information with regard to payments of taxes which are delinquent on certain of his properties.

The board agreed to allow gas tax money due this city from the State to accrue (less about $1000 for maintenance work), until a sufficient amount had accumulated in the fund to permit resurfacing of Spring Street.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to the sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media