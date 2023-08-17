Looking Back to 1956: Estranged spouse kills mayor’s sister, gunmen rob locals

Excerpts from Thursday, August 16, 1956 Paso Robles Journal:

Spouse held for murder in wild shooting

Mrs. Dorothy Gates Moore, 46, sister of Dr. Russell Gates, Paso Robles mayor, was shot to death late Saturday night by her estranged husband, William Thomas Moore, 51, as she left Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital after working a late shift as a nurse.

As Mrs. Moore approached her car after leaving the hospital entrance at approximately 11:15 p.m., Moore suddenly jumped from some nearby shrubbery and started firing a .22 caliber rifle. He fired 10 times, hitting Mrs. Moore five times and narrowly missing other nurses as wild shots penetrated the hospital door and a kitchen window.

Mrs. Moore was wounded once in the hand, twice in the arm and once in the leg in addition to the fatal bullet, which hit her in the back after she had run within a few feet of the hospital entrance and safety. She died 40 minutes later without regaining consciousness.

Killer captured

Moore was captured immediately by hospital administrator Travis Wilson and special officer Al Bryant. Wilson was approaching with a shotgun from the western end of the parking lot, looking for a prowler when the shooting started. Bryant was in the hospital and came out with his gun leveled as Mrs. Moore fell.

Captain Orval Webber and officer Vern Mathesen of the Paso Robles police arrived minutes after the shooting. They had been called to the area earlier when a nurse reported that there was an apparently abandoned car parked at the Y leading to the hospital.

Moore was calm when he was booked at the Paso Robles Police station. He told officers, “I told her if she goofed I’d kill her.” Later Moore changed his tone and said, “I didn’t mean to shoot her. I just wanted to talk to her. And when she started screaming I blacked out. I can’t remember a thing.”

Here six weeks

Mayor Gates, who was called from Santa Barbara by news of the tragedy, said his sister had come here from Cupertino with her nine-year-old daughter just six weeks ago. She had filed divorce proceedings against Moore.

When Mayor Gates confronted Moore, he said, “I’ll see you fry if it takes every cent I have.”

Police found two boxes of .22 shells in Moore’s car, a half ounce of strychnine and a half pine whiskey bottle containing a white liquid. He is a Southern Pacific freight conductor.

Police said Moore wrote a letter after arriving in Paso Robles, but they would not divulge its contents.

Moore was to appear for arraignment today in the Paso Robles District Court of Judge Roy B. Fanning.

Funeral services for Mrs. Moore will be held at Kuehl Chapel at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Paul Brown will officiate.

Two gunmen hold up Ralph Hanson home

Two armed gunmen believed to be the same pair who held up Supervisor A.A. Peters Sunday, held up a second Paso Robles home Tuesday night at 11:20 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Hanson were playing cards when the pair forced their way in and demanded to be shown the wall safe.

At first Mrs. Hanson refused to believe the young bandit had a real gun and told him, “You can’t scare me with that toy pistol.”

The gunman then showed Mrs. Hanson that it was not a toy pistol by thumping it twice on the floor.

When the robbers had satisfied themselves that the Hanson’s had no safe, they took seven dollars and left.

Police said the Hanson gave a description that tallied closely with that given by Supervisor Peters.

Mrs. Hansen told officers the boys were white Americans between the ages of 21 and 22, with blond hair and brown hair, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, and both wearing T-shirts and Levis. One of the lands was also wearing a brown leather jacket.

According to police only one of the gunmen displayed a pistol and that was a small blue steel revolver. Mrs. Hanson told officers that the boy held it in his left hand.

Armed pair rob Supervisor Peters of $80

Two armed robbers held up county supervisor A.A. Peters in his home at 1401 Vine Street Sunday night and took more than $80 in cash.

Peters said he answered a knock on his side door at approximately 9:10 p.m. A youth in his late teens or early 20s stuck a gun in the official’s stomach and asked him, “Have you got any money?”

Shortly after the first youth entered, a second came through the back door ordering Peters to, “Give us your money or I’ll kill you.”

Peters gave them three dollars in loose change that he had in his pocket. The robbers then asked for his wallet and took out $80 telling Peters that his wallet would be returned Monday.

When the pair left they warned Peters not to call the police or they would burn down his house.

Peters, who was very excited, could only describe one of the weapons, and he said it was a short-barreled blue revolver. He was unable to describe the other weapon.

A good description was given to police along with a name that one of the holdup men used to address the other and police are intensifying their investigation.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media