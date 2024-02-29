Looking Back to February 1935: Housing program to be started in Paso Robles

Excerpts from the Saturday, Thursday, February 28, 1935, Paso Robles Advertiser

Ten SERA interviewers will canvass all homes in district

Supervisor E.E. Drake of the Federal Housing Administration northern San Luis Obispo County district, announced Tuesday that the actual survey of homes in Paso Robles would begin on March 4.

The ten interviewers have been selected Mr. Drake said, and will attend a school of instruction on Friday and Saturday of this week. The actual survey as announced previously, will be undertaken with SERA workers who will make a canvass of homes in this district to determine the amount and location of possible modernization, repairs, etc., which can be done under the FHA plan.

Information confidential

All information gained from this canvass will be confidential, and homeowners are under no obligation to complete any work which might be suggested as a result of the canvass. Complete information will be given on all phases of the project at the time canvas is made.

All contractors are requested to register their names at FHA headquarters in order that they may obtain a number to be used to assist the local committee in assigning prospects.

Loan seekers may secure information regarding FHA loans from either of the local banks or the Paso Robles Mutual Building and Loan Association. It was reported earlier this week that these agencies have already received numerous inquiries regarding housing and modernization loans.

Headquarters temporary

A meeting of the executive committee was held at the office of G. Ellis Wiest Tuesday afternoon, during which time plans were discussed concerning the local campaign. It was agreed that Mr. Wiest’s office will be retained as temporary headquarters until satisfactory arrangements can be made for a more suitable location. It was announced that solicitation of funds with which to carry on the campaign would be started at once.

The local office will operate over the entire territory in San Luis Obispo County north of the Cuesta Grade and east of York Mountain.

Present at the meeting were Messrs. R. Lyon, H. Goodale, D.R. DeChaine, Ellis Wiest and Mrs. DeWitt Lyle.

Several local residents were appointed to various committees and their names can be read here. The article continues on page 12.

Vegetables scattered when truck overturns

Driver claims he was not able to pass drunk motorist

Swerving his truck to avoid a collision with the car immediately ahead of him at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday P.S. Crocker of Soquel caused his heavily laden vehicle to overturn, and come to rest on its side against the light pole at the corner of 19th and Spring streets with a crash which awakened nearly all of the residents in the vicinity, and littered the pavement with brussels sprouts.

Crocker sustained a bruised back his companion was occupied the sleeper on the truck at the time was uninjured.

According to a report of the accident, the driver of the vegetable truck had been following a machine driven by George W. Steele of San Miguel, who assertedly was “weaving back and forth” over the entire width of the highway. After several unsuccessful attempts to pass the Steele machine Crocker said, that car pulled to the right, and he sped up to go by. At this moment, Steele turned in front of him, and he was forced to swerve the top-heavy truck to avoid a collision.

After the upset, Steele and his companion, H.W. Hirshler of Estrella, assertedly stopped, rid themselves of a quantity of whisky they were carrying, throwing bottles onto a nearby lawn. Night officer John Rude, who investigated the accident, reported that neither Steele nor his companion showed any evidence of being drunk. There were no arrests made.

