Looking Back to March 1932: City council passes oleomargarine tax

Excerpts from the Wednesday, March 09, 1932, Paso Robles Advertiser

City council passes oleomargarine ordinance with 3-2 vote

The city council followed the action of the board of supervisors in session Monday night when they passed an ordinance levying a yearly tax of $200 upon the sale of butter substitute.

Before the question was brought to a vote, Councilman Liddle and C.E. Andrews, representing the dairy interests, argued back and forth for almost half an hour, Liddle denouncing the ordinance as discriminatory, and Andrews defending it at every turn. Noyes brought out the fact that Canadian markets do not sell butter substitutes and brought up the tariff question.

The following petition was read:

“We the undersigned merchants are in sympathy with the movement initiated by the Dairy Department of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau to license dealers in oleomargarine in the county of San Luis Obispo and by incorporated cities in the county.

Paso Robles Mercantile, by William Claassen.

Bay’s United Market, by A.A. Bay.

Earl I Colt.

R.B. Fanning.

George F. Bell.

A.A. Bay appeared before the board and stated, “While I signed the petition I am not 100% for it.” He declared he had signed as much out of policy as anything else. It was further brought to the attention of the board by Liddle, that Colt’s signature could not be accepted as representing the Safeway Stores, but only as an individual.

Nelson announced himself in favor of the ordinance on the strength of the support of the farm bureaus.

Have given the move. Orcutt and Smith were non-committal concerning their stand.

Nelson took the initiative in moving that the ordinance be accepted by the councilmen. The motion received no second for some moments, and upon being called again by Mayor Smith, Noyes gave it a second. The councilmen voted individually as follows:

Liddle – No.

Nelson – Yes.

Noyes – Yes.

Orcutt – No.

Smith – Yes.

City Attorney Webster gave his legal opinion on the ordinance saying: “It is invalid because it is prohibitive.” He expressed the opinion that a referendum would be called to place the measure to the vote of the people for ratification or rejection. He instructed the clerk to wait the full 30 days allowed before giving the ordinance out for printing.

The board of supervisors passed an ordinance placing a $200 yearly tax on the selling of the oleomargarine during their meeting Monday afternoon. San Luis Obispo has already legislated against the oleo, but placed the tax at $30 per quarter instead of $50. Arroyo Grande is considering the question.

The Associated Oil Company was granted its petition to erect a 450-barrel storage tank at the company’s plant near 24th Street.

City Attorney Webster was authorized to institute a civil suit against Frank Cummings, a local druggist for any monies due the city. Cummings owes the city $80 in past due liquor selling license. He protested the license on the grounds that he pays a license to sell prescription drugs, and that the liquor would come under that category, and also he does not sell enough to make up the $80 license. He bargained with the council, saying that he would pay the $25 due for t his year’s license, providing the city would drop the $80 claim.

A.J. Beaty, who at the last meeting accepted the city assessorship for the current year for a consideration of $150 for the whole time, declined to accept the post for that sum, and asked for a larger amount. As $250 was paid for the work to him last year, it was finally agreed that he would be offered $200.

A representative of the Santa Maria Pipe Co., was present to quote approximate cost figures for the laying of 294 feet of concrete across the slough from test well No. 3, work on which is now in progress. He was asking to communicate with the board later and submit a bid for the work, in case it should be found necessary to have such a line constructed.

