Los Angeles-based wind quintet performing at Cass Winery

‘Whimsical Woodwinds’ will be presented by Symphony of the Vines Feb. 12

– Symphony of the Vines presents Whimsical Woodwinds featuring Los Angeles-based wind quintet Ventum to perform well-known canonical works of Carl Nielsen, Paul Hindemith, and Paul Taffanel with new and diverting music from Latin American composers Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Márquez, and Heitor Villalobos.

Ventum Quintet emerged in Los Angeles in 2019 as an ensemble dedicated to performing and expanding the canon of the woodwind quintet repertoire. Its members are local musicians who have the desire to engage with communities and audiences through their attention to artistic detail. The programs are selected with a mind for “diversity and poignancy,” including detailed notes to engage listeners.

The concert will be held on Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Cass Winery, located at 7350 Linne Road in Paso Robles. Admission is $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $15 for students. Schoolchildren ages K-12 are free with a paid adult. A table of four is $250 (Includes wine and appetizers)

For tickets and more information, visit www.symphonyofthevines.org.

