Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend

– Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.

Formed in East Los Angeles in 1973, Los Lobos has defined the L.A. Chicano music scene for nearly half a century. Fresh off winning a Grammy for their latest release, “Native Sons”, Los Lobos will captivate the audience with their mix of ballads and upbeat rock and roll, including their hit, “La Bamba.”

Other headliners at Live Oak 2022 include legendary reggae band Third World on Saturday night, June 18, and Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen on Sunday evening, June 19.

Live Oak draws music aficionados of all ages to experience concerts in a beautiful setting with SLO County’s iconic volcanic peaks, the Morros, as the backdrop. Benefitting KCBX Public Radio, Live Oak features musicians performing a variety of genres, including funk, soul, folk, jazz, roots rock, Americana, world music, and more.

In addition to music, the festival offers a way to kick off summer and celebrate Dad for Father’s Day with local cuisine, art and boutique vendors, local wine and beer, and activities for the entire family. A family-friendly festival, Live Oak offers a Kids’ Camp with activities including tie-dye, henna, sushi and ravioli making, weaving, woodworking, and more. Events for kids of all ages include yoga, nature hikes, bird walks, aerialist performance, SLO Symphony petting zoo, storytime, scavenger hunt, puppet show, children’s concerts, and the annual talent show for children and teens.

Those 21+ can enjoy a Sip and Savor Wine Tasting event on Saturday with a selection of Central Coast local producers. Sunday offers a Steins and Snacks Beer Tasting with local craft beers paired with tasty snacks and live music in the Beer Garden. All weekend, attendees can enjoy strolling through the ArtWalk, the annual artist village showcasing a spectrum of exquisite creations made by artisans of the Central Coast and beyond. The ArtWalk features a collection of painting, jewelry, art glass, metalwork, photography, ceramics, sculpture, fiber, and whimsical folk arts and crafts. Festival-goers can meet the artists, watch them demonstrate their creative processes, and discover original unique treasures at pre-gallery prices.

In addition to Los Lobos, festival performers include Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, on his farewell tour, Third World (legendary reggae), Dustbowl Revival (booty-shaking American roots music), Diggin Dirt (West Coast funk & soul), OrgOne (funk and soul), Jenny and the Mexicats (Latin fusion), The Mother Hips (California rock and soul), Southern Culture on the Skids (rockabilly southern surf rock), Steve Poltz (folky indie-rock), The Riverside (acoustic folk), Damon Castillo (soulful funky jazz and jam), Joe Craven and the Sometimers (Americana-jazz-fusion-acid rockgrass), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (soul jazz), National Park Radio (indie-folk Americana), SambaDa (Brazilian samba), Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters (soulful funk), Ynana Rose (singer-songwriter), and a dozen more.

The full lineup is available at liveoakfest.org.

A full-festival pass offers access to the festival with camping for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single-day passes without camping are available, as well. Attendees also have the option to purchase Thursday early-entry passes to the festival for a minimal additional fee, with a full festival pass. Tickets are available at liveoakfest.org, where you can also find information about the musicians, photos from past festivals, volunteer applications, and more information about what to expect.

For those who prefer a real bed to camping, Live Oak is located in close proximity to the cities of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, which offer many accommodation options, including hotels ranging from corporate to boutique, budget-friendly motels, inns, and family-owned bed and breakfasts.

All Live Oak Musk Festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Southern Monterey, and Santo Barbara Counties.

